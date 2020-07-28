Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton WWE Championship Match Booked for WWE SummerSlam

Drew McIntyre officially accepted Randy Orton's challenge this week for a WWE Championship match at SummerSlam. "The Legend Killer" opened this week's Raw by saying that he wanted to be world champion once again, and while he respects McIntyre he knows that their resumes are nothing alike. He swore that McIntyre would "never see it coming" when he hits an RKO and takes his title. Just before the main event McIntyre grabbed a microphone and accepted Orton's challenge.

"The Scottish Psychopath" said he hopes Orton views him as the underdog, pointing out that Brock Lesnar made the same mistake when he beat him in five minutes for the championship at WrestleMania 36. If Orton wins he'll become a 14-time world champion and 10-time WWE Champion — a feat that only John Cena has ever accomplished. If he loses, he'll join Big Show, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Dolph Ziggler on the list of challengers who have failed to take the title from McIntyre.

The main event saw McIntyre beat Ziggler in a non-title Extreme Rules match after the champ planted "The Show-Off" with a Claymore Kick. As McIntyre celebrated, Orton slithered into the ring and nailed a surprise RKO. He posed with the championship while standing over McIntyre to close the show.

So far the only matches confirmed for SummerSlam are McIntyre vs. Orton and The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza for the Raw Tag Team Championships.

Orton has been firing on all cylinders ever since he betrayed Edge the night after the Royal Rumble pay-per-view back in January. Their feud led to matches at both WrestleMania and Backlash, the latter of which saw Orton revive both the Punt Kick and the "Legend Killer" moniker. Since then he's punted Christian and Big Show while reforming his alliance with Ric Flair.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.