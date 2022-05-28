WWE Fans Can't Stop Laughing at Sami Zayn Calling Kevin Owens 'Uce' on SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown was full of surprises, including several Monday Night Raw superstars making appearances, and that included Kevin Owens. Owens showed up midway through the show to host a special edition of The KO Show, and after going off on Ezekiel for a bit, Owens introduced his special guest, and it turned out to be 'Bloodline member' Sami Zayn. Zayn has been going around wearing a Bloodline shirt and saying he's a member of the faction, and Owens was over the moon with his friend. After they hugged Owens payed him some compliments and then Zayn returned the favor, and Zayn said that Ezekiel and Elias were the same person.

Owens started getting teary eyed after hearing someone say that, and then he said he can't stand everyone talking about that they aren't the same person but knowing it. Owens then said that he needed Zayn to drop everything he's doing on SmackDown to call out all the liars on Raw, starting with Ezekiel.

Zayn called Owens Uce, and then he called Zayn naive and said he wasn't in the bloodline. He then said wearing their t-shirt and repping them made him look like a moron, and then Zayn said that Ezekiel and Elias clearly aren't the same person. They argued back and forth a bit and then Owens said that if he's so close with The Bloodline they would clearly come out for him.

He introduced them and called them out but no one came out. Owens then said "you know why they aren't coming out? Because the Bloodline could care less about you. I'm sorry." Zayn said whatever and that he didn't know what he was talking about, and he walked off. Owens chased after him and asked him to come to Raw, but Zayn pushed him away. Owens then went back in the ring and hit the crew with stunners and laughed as he left.

You can check out some of the reactions coming in about Owens and Zayn starting on the next slide.