WWE Fans Sound off on Hulk Hogan’s Return at Crown Jewel

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan made his return to WWE television on Friday afternoon when he opened the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with a promo.

Hogan was fired from the WWE back in 2015 when racist comments he had made during a secretly-recorded conversation made their way online. While some fans were happy to see the former WWF Champion back, others were very unhappy with WWE’s decision to reinstate him.

“#WWECrownJewel feels all types of uncomfortable,” one fan tweeted. “Hulk Hogan starting doesn’t make it any better. Do better Vince.”

“When I imagined Hulk Hogan coming back to WWE, I didn’t think it would (be) as anticlimactic as that. Jeez,” wrote another, pointing out how brief and uneventful Hogan’s appearance was.

One fan took to Twitter with a short clip of Kevin Owens yelling at John Cena for being back on television and telling him to go away.

“Well let me tell you something brother,” Hogan said to kick off the show. “You know something maniacs, it feels so good to be out here in front of the whole WWE Universe and to be out here with all my stark raving Hulkamaniacs, brother.”

“But you know what even feels better is when I climbed that huge jumbo 747 jet, flew halfway across the world and landed here, I found out that Hulkamania and the power of the Hulkamaniacs was stronger than ever right here at the Crown Jewel, jack,” he continued. “It’s great to see you guys, it’s awesome to be back here in the WWE, it’s unbelievable to be your host tonight, and guess what maniacs? The show starts right now. So whatcha gonna do when the power of Hulkamania and the power of Crown Jewel run wild on you?”

Winners from Friday’s event included Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, Shane McMahon (winning the World Cup tournament by inserting himself into the final match), The Bar and D-Generation X.

WWE’s next event, Survivor Series, will take place on Nov. 18. Three champion vs. champion matches have already been announced for the show — Styles vs. Lesnar, Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey and Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.