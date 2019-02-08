WWE Fastlane: Matches Being Advertised For Final PPV Before WrestleMania

WWE’s upcoming PPV event, Elimination Chamber, is not yet in the books, but we can tell you the matches that are already being advertised for the company’s next PPV event in March.

WWE Fastlane will take place on March 10th from the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. The show, which will mark the final PPV event before WrestleMania 35, has three matches being advertised in the Cleveland market right now.

They are:

A triple threat match for the WWE Championship featuring Champion Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe

WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

Given the way WWE television has been unfolding of late, all of these bouts are easy to see happening next month. The three men advertised for the triple threat match is interesting as it may give us some clues as to how the Elimination Chamber match will turn out and who the final competitors may be.

Lashley vs. Balor is a feud that has been developing on RAW. This past Monday night, we saw Balor face-off with Lashley’s manager, Lio Rush, as a progression of what has occurred over the previous few weeks. Following a high profile match with Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble which saw WWE buy some stock in Balor once again, most are expecting him to eventually reigns as the Intercontinental Champion.

Flair vs. Lynch at this point looks like a natural bout that has to occur before we get to what is reportedly still planned to be a triple threat match at WrestleMania between Flair, Lynch, and WWE RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

This past week during the opening segment of SmackDown, Charlotte Flair spoke about wanting to replace Lynch in her match with Rousey at WrestleMania, so the seeds have certainly been planted for that eventual bout.

With Lynch still going through the storyline of not being medically cleared, we’ll likely see it happen just in time for her to get the match with Flair. Then, it’s likely we will see some kind of controversial finish (or perhaps even a Flair victory over her still-hampered opponent) that allows for a logical reason to have Flair inserted into the WrestleMania title match.