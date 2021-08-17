✖

John Cena is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship this Saturday at SummerSlam. But once the dust settles on that rivalry, there's somebody else who wants a crack at the 16-time former world champion — Goldberg. Cena and the WWE Hall of Famer have never crossed paths beyond both being in the 2004 Royal Rumble, and now that Cena's Hollywood career is taking off the chances of getting him in a WWE are becoming increasingly rare.

"Cena, that's always been a dream. Never been in the ring with him. We're two completely different characters. Hey, you never know. You never know," Goldberg said in an interview with DAZN this week.

The former Universal Champion also brought up a potential match with Roman Reigns. The pair were supposed to clash at WrestleMania 36 last year, but Reigns opted out of the match just as the COVID-19 pandemic was starting up. "Da Man" then dropped the Universal title to Braun Strowman, then lost a WWE Championship match with Drew McIntyre at this year's Royal Rumble.

"Obviously, I want Roman bad," Goldberg said. "I want a piece of somebody from Georgia Tech. Like, I can taste it. The comparisons, the football background, I truly believe that's a match that needs to happen. Am I clamoring for it? Am I begging for it? Am I holding my breath for it? No, I do what my job asks me to do. I do what my boss asks me to do to the best of my ability, and then I ask for them to point me in the next direction. I'm not a booking agent. I'm not on the booking committee. They don't pay me to be in creative. Now, if they ask my opinion on something, I'm sure as hell going to give it to them, or an idea, a direction, or a list of who I'd like to face. No one's ever asked me. But if they did, I would not hesitate for two seconds to list at least two of the three that you mentioned. Big E has to be on that list. I've watched him for years develop, and I'm very proud of him. I do remember when he was in my autograph line 150 years ago, as a little kid having aspirations of doing things that he's doing now. The road that he's taken and the hard work that he's put towards it, he's reaping the benefits, and I'm extremely proud of him. I'm very happy for him. There are still people that I need to smash up. And you brought up a very good list for sure."