Finn Balor Reacts to Getting Kicked Out of the SummerSlam Main Event by John Cena

Finn Balor finds himself in a bizarre position heading into this Saturday's SummerSlam pay-per-view. One week after "The Prince" returned to the Friday Night SmackDown brand after spending well over a year back on NXT, he stepped forward as Roman Reigns' next opponent for the Universal Championship after "The Tribal Chief" initially turned down John Cena's challenge. But Balor's contract signing was interrupted by a desperate Baron Corbin and eventually resulted in Cena signing his name on the contract, promptly booting Balor from the equation. Other than a beatdown from The Bloodline the following week, Balor hasn't played a role in the main event's build at all.

While speaking with the German outlet TVMovie this week (albeit somewhat in character), Balor expressed his frustration over the situation. He even teased confronting Cena about it.

"It's actually very difficult for me to accept the situation," Balor said. "I would probably have had fewer problems with that three years ago. But now I'm much more confident and know exactly what I'm capable of. And I think what happened there is just wrong. My name was in bold on the SummerSlam contract. John Cena may have signed it, but my name was on the contract. I have to have a serious word with John about that.

"To be honest, I don't know what's 'off the table' or 'on the plan' because unfortunately I can't determine the matches," he added. "But every match form suits me. I am currently in the best shape of my career so far. I've been performing consistently at the highest level for the past year and a half. If you put me in a one-on-one match against Roman Reigns, then I'll show my performance. If you put me in a one-on-one fight with John Cena, I'll deliver too. And if you put me in the ring with both of them, then I'll find my strategy and show everything I have there too."

Without the Universal title match, Balor currently doesn't have a spot on the card. Check out the full lineup for Saturday's event in Las Vegas below: