WWE’s Johnny Gargano Reveals Marvel’s Iron Man Gear For NXT TakeOver

Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole will throw down at NXT TakeOver: Toronto this weekend, and while the match is sure to be a contender for match of the weekend (occurring at the same time as the main roster’s SummerSlam mind you) there are even higher expectations due to the two involved in the match. That’s why both are pulling out all the stops for the much-anticipated battle, and for Gargano, that means going back to some gear that worked out quite well for him the last time he wore it in the ring. Earlier today Gargano revealed his NXT TakeOver: Toronto gear will be based on Marvel’s Iron Avenger Iron Man, which you can see in the post below.

As he states in the photo’s caption, the gear is what he wore during his riveting match with Cole at NXT TakeOver New York. That match ended in sweet victory for Gargano, who finally made it to the top and took the NXT Championship, and he is definitely looking to repeat that with his Iron Man gear in Toronto.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Nothing’s been the same since New York” pic.twitter.com/ovEsH2uiS2 — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) August 9, 2019

Since New York he’s lost that Championship to Cole at NXT TakeOver XXV, and he’s definitely looking to reclaim the throne. This match is sure to be a stunner, and we can’t wait to see who comes out on top.

Of course, that’s not the only stellar match on the card, and you can find the full card for Takeover Toronto below.

Grudge Match – Candice LeRae vs Lo Shirai

NXT Tag Team Championship Match – The Street Profits vs Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly

NXT North American Championship Triple Threat Match – Velveteen Dream vs Pete Dunne vs Roderick Strong

NXT Women’s Championship Match – Shayna Baszzler vs Mia Yim

NXT Championship 2 out of 3 Falls Match with Special Stipulations – Adam Cole vs Johnny Gargano

You can check out NXT TakeOver: Toronto on the WWE Network on Saturday, August 10th at 7 est.