WWE's Kevin Owens Clocks Logan Paul and Wins US Title Shot on SmackDown

WWE held the final match in its United States Number One Contender's Tournament on tonight's special New Year's Revolution episode of SmackDown, and things got chaotic rather quickly between Kevin Owens and Santos Escobar. Soon after the match began, The LWO hit the ring to clear out Escobar's new allies Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, but Owens still had to overcome his injured hand. That would surface multiple times throughout the match, but despite it causing some issues, Owens was able to take down Escobar and earn the shot at Paul's Championship. Owens would then cap off the night by punching Paul in the face, knocking him to the mat.

It didn't take long for shenanigans to hit, as the LWO ambushed Escobar's new partners at ringside and took the fight backstage. That allowed Owens to hit a superkick and a cannonball into the corner on Santos, and then he went up top and hit the splash into a cover, but Escobar kicked out.

Back from break, Owens was in control, keeping Escobar down on the mat. Owens went up top but Escobar caught him and attacked Owens' arm. Escobar slammed Owens' arm into the ring post and then focused on the hurt hand, slamming it down on the mat before putting pressure on the arm with all his weight. Escobar slammed Owens down and kept attacking the injured hand of Owens, and then hit a knee strike to Owens' head

Escobar kept stomping on the arm and then met him up top. Owens caught Escobar though and hit him with a spike, and then went up top. Escobar met him up there and tried to superplex him, only to get hit with a superplex of his own from Owens. Owens stayed on Escobar but his injury would keep him from closing the deal. Owens then hit a huge move on Escobar from the top rope and went for the cover, but Escobar kicked out.

Paul kept taunting Owens from the announce desk and Escobar went for a quick pin, but Owens kicked out. Owens hit Escobar with a superkick but Escobar reversed the next move. Owens hit Escobar with a powerbomb and then hit the stunner into a doer, and that was it for Escobar. Owens will now get his shot at Paul's US Title, but Paul had a few things to say.

Paul took some shots at Owens and taunted a bit from ringside, but then he moved into the ring. After Paul started to talk to Owens, Owens clocked Paul with a punch to the face, knocking him down and stunning the Champ.

