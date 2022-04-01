WWE’s Kevin Owens Reveals Next Step After In-Ring Career is Over

At WrestleMania 38 Kevin Owens will be face to face with one of WWE’s biggest icons in Stone Cold Steve Austin, and fans are eager to see the two fan favorites in the ring together. We aren’t sure if it will actually be a match or just an exchange of Stunners, but it should be entertaining regardless. While Owens doesn’t plan on ending his in-ring career anytime soon (he did just sign a new deal with WWE), he does know what he wants to do afterwards. In a new interview with The MackMania Podcast, Owens discussed what the future holds for him, and he hopes to work in a backstage role or on commentary at some point.

“I signed a new contract so I’ll be here for a little while doing this. once that contract is done, I really don’t see myself not being in the ring for many many more years, but I really enjoy the other side of it where…I enjoy watching other people do well. When I’m in the locker room and other people come up to me for advice, I enjoy giving it to them and I enjoy seeing them put it in practice and if it works for them, that’s a great feeling. I’ve really taking to seeing other people do well. I get as much satisfaction out of that, if not more, honestly, than when I’m…I’ve accomplished so much out of my career and this weekend is going to be insane as well. not that I feel like I’ve done it all, there are still things I would love to accomplish, but I feel like I’ve had an amazing career, so when I see other people do well, that fulfills me in a different way,” Owens said.

“Ultimately, once I’m not in the ring actively anymore, I really think I’ll hopefully have a role backstage somehow or even maybe do commentary,” Owens said. “Those are all things I really enjoy. I don’t see myself going anywhere. Hopefully I can help people that are here now and people that are here in the future like others started helping me.”

Owens would be phenomenal on commentary, so that’s an obvious choice, though it seems he would love a backstage role in talent development or training as well, and he would be great at that too. Hopefully, that ends up working out, but the good news is Owens has a lot of wrestling left in him before that happens.

