Tonight's NXT featured a match between Sarray and Gigi Dolin, and after a very physical match, it was Sarray who added another victory to her growing NXT resume. That wasn't the biggest news coming out of the match though, as during the early parts of the match a WWE superstar made a shocking appearance. That would be Raw Superstar Mandy Rose, who came out to the entrance ramp and watched Sarray and Dolin's match. She didn't get on the microphone or announce her arrival, as she watched quietly and intently how the match panned out. When Sarray won, she nodded with an almost satisfied look and then walked away, leaving the NXT fans guessing as to why.

Rose then posted a tweet that said "I'm backkkk", leaving some to think she might have just announced her return to NXT for an actual run as opposed to just a one-off appearance. If so, perhaps she was trying to scout out the competition and see who would be her next opponent, and if so, the look on her face would indicate that might be Sarray.

Rose initially headed to Raw as part of the Absolution stable with Sonya Deville, a group led by a returning Paige. The duo would stay together for quite some time even after Paige was injured, though they would eventually leave the old name behind and rebrand as Fire and Desire.

Later they would split and start a feud, which then ended up involving Dolph Ziggler and Otis. Mandy and Otis were in a fan-favorite storyline that ended with them becoming a couple, and over the course of the story, Rose and Deville would even be in a hair match that ended up with Rose having to cut her hair. The next match would be a forced retirement match, and that one was won by Rose, who forced Deville out of WWE.

Deville has since returned to WWE, but has not wrestled in the ring since returning. Instead, she's been the co-general manager of SmackDown, though rumors have suggested she is going to be back in the ring soon. As for Rose, she was then moved to Raw and teamed up with Dana Brooke. If she is indeed back in NXT for the foreseeable future, it will be interesting to see what storyline awaits her, and we're excited to see what's next.

Are you happy to have Rose back in NXT? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!