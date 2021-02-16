The Miz Pulls Himself From the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match

✖

The Miz opened Monday Night Raw this week with another installment of Miz TV, where he welcomed on Drew McIntyre ahead of the WWE Championship match inside the Elimination Chamber this Sunday. Miz kept nagging McIntyre on about the pressure of the match and how it was unfair of WWE management to put him in this position, driving McIntyre to eventually Claymore Miz in the face and leave the ring. Miz regained his focus and cut another promo, this time about the mental games he is playing since he's got the Money in the Bank contract.

He then dropped a major announcement, saying he was pulling himself from the Elimination Chamber match since he already has a title shot whenever he wants. It's unclear as of now who Miz' replacement will be, though it will likely be revealed in the gauntlet match later tonight.

"I'm removing myself from the Elimination Chamber Match!" - @mikethemiz Mr. #MITB refuses to go through with #WWEChamber when he has a guaranteed opportunity!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/64djSZltCf — WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2021

Miz initially cashed in his contract (which he won from Otis at Hell in a Cell) during the TLC title match between McIntyre and AJ Styles in December, but that cash-in was waived on the technicality that John Morrison handed the briefcase to the referee rather than Miz. It's worth noting that Morrison was absent from the segment.

