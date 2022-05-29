WWE Drops Huge Cody Rhodes Money in the Bank Ad Outside of AEW Double or Nothing

✖

After helping start All Elite Wrestling and serving as the company's EVP (and one of its top stars), Cody Rhodes made the jump back to WWE at this year's Wrestlemania. There is no bad blood between Rhodes and AEW, but the jump from one company to the other has been a major storyline within wrestling over the past couple of months. It looks like WWE is looking to capitalize on that, as well as Rhodes' popularity with AEW fans, to advertise one of its next events.

Money in the Bank is set to take place on July 2nd in Las Vegas, the same city where AEW's Double or Nothing event is taking place on Sunday night. Fans outside of the T-Mobile Arena started to notice that a huge ad for Money in the Bank started appearing near the Double or Nothing location, with Cody Rhodes featured as the one and only star. Take a look.

WWE wildin advertising this right in front of the T-Mobile arena 😂 pic.twitter.com/1x4JhkNHL7 — Sean Slate (@slate_s42) May 29, 2022

Rhodes was one of the biggest names in AEW during his time with the company, and his work there ended up making him an even bigger star upon his return to WWE. Despite the popularity over at WWE, leaving AEW wasn't easy decision for Rhodes. Earlier this year, he appeared on Busted Open Radio and opened up about the moment he knew for sure he was making the move.

"The Loews Hotel in Rosemont by the Allstate Arena. I looked at Brandi and I told her," Rhodes explained. "The last time I told her something like that is when I told her I was leaving WWE. I had kind of done it all in my mind. I was sitting there at the bar in the corner booth and I knew. I mentioned it on the Raw interview that I did, and I was so excited to do that type of interview, it was an easy decision. It was. After the heaviness and hardness of what that departure meant, the decision was easy in terms of what I needed to do next. I'm so proud of everything. From every Independent I went to, which is every single one on Earth, it felt like. To New Japan, to Ring of Honor, to All In, to All Elite Wrestling. That block being filled provided that clarity to me. I have to take a shot at this. Everyone is different. Everyone wants to be the best pro wrestler or best superstar. I ad a real goal at eight-years-old and I didn't get the chance...I got the chance, but I wasn't ready. I failed at the chance. Life is so much more about losing than it is about winning. I absolutely felt I could make the run at it hear. Whether it is unobtained is one thing, but I didn't want it to go unsaid or untried."

Before Money in the Bank in July, Rhodes will be facing Seth Rollins for a third time at Hell in a Cell, which will stream live on Peacock next Sunday.