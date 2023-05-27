WWE Fans Shocked by Usos Betrayal of Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns' reign as both the Universal and World Heavyweight Champion just hit one thousand days, and it seems that the WWE superstar's plans are falling apart. In his tag-team match against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, Reigns found himself partnered with Solo Sikoa, looking to add the tag-team title to his repertoire. While the Usos did make a surprise appearance and at first attempted to help Roman, everything went to pot when Jimmy and Jey decided that the Bloodline needed a shake-up, blowing fans' minds in the process.

You can catch the legendary moment below, in which Jimmy Uso decides that he's had enough of being disrespected by Reigns. Telling his brother that he is looking to create a new Bloodline that has the tag team on the top, the Usos are directly responsible for Reigns' loss, shaking the foundation of the WWE in the process. Zayn and Owens remain the tag-team champions, and while Reigns is still holding onto his two initial titles, it would seem that we're staring down a Bloodline Civil War that will change the foundation of the professional wrestling organization moving forward.

Jimmy, What Have You Done?

The Bloodline Story Part 2: The Downfall

The Usos vs Roman Reigns#wwenoc pic.twitter.com/pWP150n6jR — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) May 27, 2023

The pressure had been mounting for quite some time since the Usos lost their tag-team titles originally against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at this year's WrestleMania. Reigns shared his thoughts recently with the two members of the Bloodline, stating that he wasn't exactly thrilled with the outcome. By clowning on his comrades, it seems that Reigns set up the dominos for the Bloodline to collapse.

Here's what Roman originally said that got the ball rolling, "What ya'll think was gonna happen huh? You thought you were gonna lose in the main event of WrestleMania and we weren't gonna talk about it? You thought you were gonna beg for a rematch and for some reason dedicate it to me and then lose? You dedicate a match to me and then lose? Why are you dedicating a Tag Team victory to a man who isn't in a Tag Team? We literally have hall of fame tag teams in our family and yet you dedicate it to me. I try and take some time for me and you embarrass me," Reigns said. "You embarrass our family. You know better than this. Apologize!"