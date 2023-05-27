WWE Fans Shocked by Usos Betrayal of Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns' reign as both the Universal and World Heavyweight Champion just hit one thousand days, and it seems that the WWE superstar's plans are falling apart. In his tag-team match against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, Reigns found himself partnered with Solo Sikoa, looking to add the tag-team title to his repertoire. While the Usos did make a surprise appearance and at first attempted to help Roman, everything went to pot when Jimmy and Jey decided that the Bloodline needed a shake-up, blowing fans' minds in the process.
You can catch the legendary moment below, in which Jimmy Uso decides that he's had enough of being disrespected by Reigns. Telling his brother that he is looking to create a new Bloodline that has the tag team on the top, the Usos are directly responsible for Reigns' loss, shaking the foundation of the WWE in the process. Zayn and Owens remain the tag-team champions, and while Reigns is still holding onto his two initial titles, it would seem that we're staring down a Bloodline Civil War that will change the foundation of the professional wrestling organization moving forward.
Jimmy, What Have You Done?
The Bloodline Story Part 2: The Downfall— Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) May 27, 2023
The Usos vs Roman Reigns#wwenoc pic.twitter.com/pWP150n6jR
The pressure had been mounting for quite some time since the Usos lost their tag-team titles originally against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at this year's WrestleMania. Reigns shared his thoughts recently with the two members of the Bloodline, stating that he wasn't exactly thrilled with the outcome. By clowning on his comrades, it seems that Reigns set up the dominos for the Bloodline to collapse.
Here's what Roman originally said that got the ball rolling, "What ya'll think was gonna happen huh? You thought you were gonna lose in the main event of WrestleMania and we weren't gonna talk about it? You thought you were gonna beg for a rematch and for some reason dedicate it to me and then lose? You dedicate a match to me and then lose? Why are you dedicating a Tag Team victory to a man who isn't in a Tag Team? We literally have hall of fame tag teams in our family and yet you dedicate it to me. I try and take some time for me and you embarrass me," Reigns said. "You embarrass our family. You know better than this. Apologize!"
Eyes on Heyman
Paul Heyman watching the Usos betray Roman reigns #WWENOC pic.twitter.com/6EhfTRvWe0— Never Give Up🇬🇭 (@lennard57) May 27, 2023
Is It Over?
Roman Reigns without the Usos #WWENOC pic.twitter.com/ukHlFIul1r— Mugiwara Miguel🐝🇲🇽🏴☠️☝🏼 (@MSO0807) May 27, 2023
The Best Ending
Usos superkick Solo Solo by mistake, Roman Reigns sees that and shoved Jimmy.
Jimmy superkicks Roman twice and takes Jey away.
Sami and Kevin pin Solo to retain the tag team titles.
Best ending HOLY SHIT!!#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/iMGIT0UcMu— Ayush Sood (@theWrestleIndia) May 27, 2023
YES YES YES
THE USOS SUPERKICKED SOLO AND ROMAN REIGNS ITS HAPPENING OMGGGGGGGG #WWENOC pic.twitter.com/nlv4fay3eC— Dylan (@Electric_Man7) May 27, 2023
A Very Goofy Bloodline
Usos having to explain to Roman Reigns#WWENOC #Usos #RomanReigns #AcknowledgeMe pic.twitter.com/3yTzg4Vf96— QuietKid1 (@Kid1Quiet) May 27, 2023
London Incoming
Give me Jimmy Usos vs. Roman Reigns in London 💀
Anyone got tickets or can get any? 😭— Banks (@KobiiBanks) May 27, 2023
His Face Says It All
Holy shit…
The Usos accidentally super kick Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns got angry, Jimmy Uso had enough of Roman’s shit & decided to super kick him. Just look at Jimmy’s face, he is god damn furious🤣.
Fucking brilliant ending. Sami Zayn & KO retain the titles. #WWENOC pic.twitter.com/0jUfnR4VW3— #TeamJD (@EddieLordChief) May 27, 2023
Thanos Puts It Best
Roman Reigns to the Usos #WWENOC pic.twitter.com/24ZgYu1tZ0— Chicken Sandwich Fatigue (@wrestlepapi) May 27, 2023
Tears Being Shed
Dawg the usos turned on Roman on the 1000th day of his title reign 😭 pic.twitter.com/RKdnqTRpfU— Shani (@T17Zay) May 27, 2023