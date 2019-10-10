NXT and AEW Dynamite’s Best Gifs of the Week (Oct. 9)

NXT and AEW Dynamite went head-to-head for the second time this week. Up in Boston All Elite Wrestling’s show opened with Private Party’s massive upset win over the Young Bucks, followed by the formal introduction of The Inner Circle faction, Jon Moxley’s Dynamite debut, some tag team action in the women’s division and the continued rivalry between Chris Jericho and Cody Rhodes. Meanwhile down at Full Sail NXT featured a killer match between Isaiah Scott and Roderick Strong, a slugfest between Kushida and Walter and the crowning of a new NXT Cruiserweight Champion.
Given that both shows were full of exciting moments, we took the liberty of finding the best gifs from each show and creating a list that you can check out below. We’ve also opened up a poll over on our Facebook page that you can vote in to determine who had the better show this week.
Our panel of writers will give their picks along with the result of the readers poll on Thursday morning!
This Kid Is Nuts
.@Marq_Quen about to jump out of the building! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/ezHd1JMRYW— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) October 10, 2019
Don’t Blink
Blink and you’ll miss the quickness of @itsLioRush! #WWENXT #NXTCruiserweightTitle pic.twitter.com/LCw6sjx8wW— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 10, 2019
Laid Back
GIN & JUICE! Get it, @IsiahKassidy and @Marq_Quen! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/kDPYETHoQp— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) October 10, 2019
Stunna!
You can never count out @DarbyAllin! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/oArYaRComB— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) October 10, 2019
Maybe Don’t Talk Smack to Ciampa…
We’re not sure what @AngelGarzaWwe said to @NXTCiampa…— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 10, 2019
…but we know what happened after he said it. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/u5x2KRrLJH
Stomp
Big double stomp from @BeaPriestley! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/knFDioY8wP— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) October 10, 2019
An Even Bigger Stomp
Oh, NO @swerveconfident didn’t! 😱 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/PXA1w6oWk9— WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2019
Mox The Machine
No stopping @JonMoxley! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/9GlB0x7kVf— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) October 10, 2019
Backbreaker Messiah
WHAT A BACKBREAKER from @RoderickStrong! 🤯 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/8wWICwyy61— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 10, 2019
He Was a Skater Boy, He Said See You Later Boy
S📼K📼A📼T📼E📼— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) October 10, 2019
Here comes @DarbyAllin! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/6TxxkgkDUZ