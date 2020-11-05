Everything Announced for NXT and AEW Dynamite Nov. 11 Episodes

By Connor Casey

AEW and WWE have both announced the lineups for next week's Dynamite and NXT and the two shows promise to be very different. Dynamite will center around the fallout from the Full Gear pay-per-view this Saturday, while NXT will focus on a pair of championship matches — specifically Johnny Gargano vs. TBD and Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch versus former champions Breezango.

NXT North American Championship: Johnny Gargano vs. TBD

Fresh off his championship victory at Halloween Havoc, Gargano will defend his title against a mystery partner next week. He recently stated in interview he wants to defend it against both Kyle O'Reilly and Kushida, so it's possible they're the front runners. 

AEW Full Gear Fallout

Check out the full card for Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view below.

  • AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston (I Quit Match)
  • TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin
  • AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR vs. The Young Bucks
  • AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose
  • Chris Jericho vs. MJF
  • Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara (The Elite Deletion Match)
  • AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals: Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page
  • Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver
  • The Buy-In: NWA World Women's Championship: Serena Deeb vs. Allysin Kay
Rey Fenix vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

Fenix won their first bout in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament but was forced to give his spot in the tournament over to Penta after he suffered a neck injury. Now they'll meet in a rematch.

NXT Tag Team Championships: Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Breezango

Tyler Breeze and Fandango will attempt to win back the titles Pat McAfee helped Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch steal several weeks back.

The Natural Nightmares vs. The Butcher & The Blade

Allie recently returned to The Butcher & The Blade as The Bunny, and admitted she only dated QT Marshall in order to get more information about The Nightmare Family. Butcher and Blade then attacked Marshall and Dustin Rhodes on Dynamite this week.

