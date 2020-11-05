Everything Announced for NXT and AEW Dynamite Nov. 11 Episodes
AEW and WWE have both announced the lineups for next week's Dynamite and NXT and the two shows promise to be very different. Dynamite will center around the fallout from the Full Gear pay-per-view this Saturday, while NXT will focus on a pair of championship matches — specifically Johnny Gargano vs. TBD and Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch versus former champions Breezango.
TWO championships are on the line NEXT WEEK on @USA_Network! 🏆🏆@JohnnyGargano defends his #NXTNATitle against a mystery opponent AND @MmmGorgeous & @WWEFandango challenge @strongstylebrit & @ONEYLORCAN for the #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles! pic.twitter.com/z0zgSi1TNH— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 5, 2020
NXT North American Championship: Johnny Gargano vs. TBD
🎶 Just like it always is.. JOHNNY WINS. Wheels love Johnny and JOHNNY WINS. Just like it always is.. JOHNNY WINS. Wheels love Johnny and JOHNNY WINS. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/XFmWBnhNnq— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) November 5, 2020
Fresh off his championship victory at Halloween Havoc, Gargano will defend his title against a mystery partner next week. He recently stated in interview he wants to defend it against both Kyle O'Reilly and Kushida, so it's possible they're the front runners.
AEW Full Gear Fallout
.@JonMoxley sets the record straight as they go into their I QUIT MATCH at #AEWFullGear this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/RPai4GOzCc— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2020
Check out the full card for Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view below.
- AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston (I Quit Match)
- TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin
- AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR vs. The Young Bucks
- AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose
- Chris Jericho vs. MJF
- Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara (The Elite Deletion Match)
- AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals: Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page
- Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver
- The Buy-In: NWA World Women's Championship: Serena Deeb vs. Allysin Kay
Rey Fenix vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
Pentagon vs. Fenix was everything I expected and more. One of the best Dynamite matches in our short history. That was fucking incredible.#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/syHY6QnWZ2— EliteAEW®️ (@EIiteAEW) October 22, 2020
Fenix won their first bout in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament but was forced to give his spot in the tournament over to Penta after he suffered a neck injury. Now they'll meet in a rematch.
NXT Tag Team Championships: Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Breezango
Tyler Breeze and Fandango will attempt to win back the titles Pat McAfee helped Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch steal several weeks back.
The Natural Nightmares vs. The Butcher & The Blade
The Butcher & The Blade laid out The Natural Nightmares backstage! WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/2zBmzBMI1B— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2020
Allie recently returned to The Butcher & The Blade as The Bunny, and admitted she only dated QT Marshall in order to get more information about The Nightmare Family. Butcher and Blade then attacked Marshall and Dustin Rhodes on Dynamite this week.