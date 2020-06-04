WWE NXT's Chelsea Green Reportedly Heading to Raw or SmackDown

✖

Fans recently got a surprise when NXT's Matt Riddle was announced as the newest addition to WWE SmackDown, but it looks like he's not the only NXT star making the jump to one of WWE's other shows. According to Fightful the next star moving from NXT is none other than the former Robert Stone Brand star Chelsea Green, though the question of which show remains unanswered. There's also no timetable for Green's move to Raw or SmackDown, though it was previously revealed that more NXT stars were set to make their moves to the red and blue brands over the next month or so.

Green has been on a winning stream lately, and her latest victory came at the side of current NXT Champion Charlotte Flair, as they were able to get the win over Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai ahead of their anticipated matchup at TakeOver: In Your House.

Green then dumped Robert Stone after the match, and as we saw on tonight's NXT, he's not dealing with it so well. Odds are Aliyah will be the person to take her place, though a loss tonight against Santana Garrett didn't exactly make that a sure thing.

Green could add a nice shot of energy to either roster, though we hope she isn't lost in the mix like Bianca Belair has been since she debuted on Raw.

Green and Riddle might also be joined by Dominik Dijakovic, who is expected to go to Raw. It remains to be seen if Riddle, Green, and Dijakovic can carve out a place on those already packed rosters, but they certainly have the skills and talent to do it, so fingers crossed WWE lets them shine like they've done in NXT.

Speaking of NXT, you can find the official description for tonight's episode below.

"Can Drake Maverick do it again? He'll try to score one more upset, this time against El Hijo del Fantasma, to become NXT Cruiserweight Champion. Mia Yim and Candice LeRae will also take their hostilities to the ring after a bitter war of words in recent weeks. Who else will look to make a statement four nights before NXT TakeOver: In Your House? Catch it all on USA Network tonight at 8/7 C."

Here's the current card:

Candice LeRae vs Mia Yim

NXT Cruiserweight Championship: El Hijo del Fantasma vs Drake Maverick

