WWE NXT's Io Shirai Retains NXT Championship but is Blindsided by Next Challenger

Tonight's NXT featured several great matches, but the most anticipated match of the night was unquestionably the match for the NXT Women's Championship between Io Shirai and Tegan Nox. Throughout the night we got several promos from Nox about how much this meant, and she backed it up in the ring. The two stars didn't hold back in the least and pulled out everything from their arsenal before the match was over. Only one could be left standing though, and that was ultimately Io Shirai.

Before the full announcement of the competitors could be finished Shirai slapped Nox's hand away, and that kicked things off. Nox was able to lock in some holds early, but Shirai was able to counter and put some holds on of her own. Early on Nox kept Shirai grounded with more holds and locks, and for a minute Shirai couldn't get a move off after several combos from Nox.

Shirai would gain the advantage afterward, and Nox looked in trouble, but then Shirai would take a risk by going knee first into Nox, who was leaning against the steel steps. Nox dodged the attack though and Shirai went knees first into the steel steps, and that definitely left an opening for Nox.

Nox wouldn't waste it either, hitting Shirai with a barrage of attacks and coming so close several times to pinning the NXT Women's Champion, though each time Shirai would kick out. Shirai would capitalize on Nox's hurt arm to regain the advantage, but Nox wasn't going down, and the two kept kicking out of pin attempts.

It wasn't until Shirai did a moonsault off the top turnbuckle that she sealed the win, pinning Nox and retaining her Championship. Unfortunately, she didn't get much of a chance to celebrate, as she was blindsided on the entrance ramp by Dakota Kai, who seems to want her shot at the NXT title.

