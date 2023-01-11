WWE NXT's Toxic Attraction Teases Breakup, Vengeance Day Women's Title Match Revealed

The main event of WWE NXT New Year's Evil was a 20-Woman Battle Royal to decide who would challenge Roxanne Perez for her NXT Women's Championship, and everyone gathered in the ring to start the match. Everyone was shocked when Cora Jade was eliminated first, and even more shocked when Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin ended up being the final two left in the match. They would end up fighting each other but then they landed on the floor at the same time, and it took officials several minutes to figure out who won. The decision was ultimately made to have both declared winners and the match at Vengeance Day against Perez would be turned into a Triple Threat match.

It didn't take long for Jade to get thrown out of the ring over the top rope by Lyra Valkyria, and she was massively surprised as was the crowd. Then Tatum Paxley was thrown out of the ring, and Fallon Henley was going to follow her but Kiana James surprised Henley by helping her back into the ring. Lash Legend then threw out someone and Sol Ruca was next, but she managed to stay on her hands and handstand her way back into the ring without touching the ground.

After a controversial ending, @jacyjaynewwe AND @gigidolin_wwe are your Battle Royal winners...



...it will be a Triple Threat Match for the #WWENXT Women's Title at NXT #VengeanceDay!#NewYearsEvil pic.twitter.com/kVhZB6b58f — WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2023

Thea then threw out Royce and Legend went for Indi Hartwell but Hartwell kicked her to the floor, eliminating her. Then Valkyria eliminated James, while Zoey Stark threw Valentina Feroz out over the top rope and to the ground. Stark almost ended up hitting the floor but she hung on and stayed in. Jade then ran back in and went for Valkyria but she missed and sailed back over the rope and to the floor.

Alba Fyre then managed to knock Henley to the floor, while Stark tried to knock out Valkyria but she stayed on the ring apron. Hail was next to hit the floor and Elektra Lopez took time to taunt. Jacy Jayne sent Hartwell over the ropes to the ground, and then she teamed up with Gigi Dolin to attack Fyre.

Valkyria also knocked out Lopez, but she would get some payback on someone when she pulled out the pillow that caught Wendy Choo on the ground, eliminating her. Stark then sent Nikkita Lyons to the ground. After that, it was Stark who hit the ground, and then Fyre threw Ruca over, leaving Fyre, Valkyria, Dolin, and Jayne.

They all fought in the middle of the ring and then Fyre was thrown over but she stayed in. Valyria then connected on a flurry of offense on Jayne and then dropkicked Dolin. She caught Fyre and tried to throw her over but she stayed in. Then Fyre pulled Valkyria but she would let go of the ropes.

Valkyria then sent Fyre packing but she was knocked off by Dolin and Jayne, leaving Toxic Attraction by themselves. They started to say they won but then they looked at each other and talked for a bit. Jayne tried to throw herself over but she surprised Dolin with a superkick and tried to throw her over. Jayne kept punching Dolin but Dolin was back up on her feet. She almost threw Jayne out but she came back with a kick. Jayne was up and tried to throw Dolin off, but she came back with punches.

They fought on the turnbuckle and then they both hit the floor at the same time. The officials looked at the cameras and then decided that they both won the match, turning the match into a Triple Threat for the NXT Women's Championship at Vengeance Day.

