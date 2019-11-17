NXT’s Oney Lorcan Reportedly Requested His WWE Release

NXT and 205 Live star Oney Lorcan reportedly requested his release from his WWE contract in late October, according to a report from PWInsider’s Mike Johnson. While WWE has not granted Lorcan his release yet, he has changed his Twitter profile back to his independent wrestling name, Biff Busick. After being trained by both Lance Storm and Funaki, Lorcan made a name for himself on in the independent scene in the early 2010s during his time in CZW, Evolve and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla before signing a developmental deal with WWE in September 2015. Two years later Lorcan formed a tag team with British wrestler Danny Burch, and together the pair established themselves as a fan-favorite tag team on the NXT roster.

The duo took part in two Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournaments and competed for the NXT Tag Team Championships against the Undisputed Era at NXT TakeOver: Chicago (2018). Starting in March 2019 Lorcan began wrestling consistently on the 205 Live roster as well as NXT, and in mid-September he wrestled Lio Rush for a shot at the newly-named NXT Cruiserweight Championship only to come up short.

Lorcan’s last WWE match took place on Oct. 25, where he once again lost to Rush on an episode of 205 Live.

Throughout the last year Lorcan has made a name for himself on social media for having a hilarious Twitter profile, where he writes every tweet in ALL CAPS. Unfortunately he recently deleted most of those tweets.

Lorcan is far from the only WWE wrestler who has requested their release as of late. Earlier this week Sin Cara posted a lengthy note to social media explaining why he wished to leave the company.

“Last night, after praying and considering it a lot, thinking about my children and their future, I made one of the most difficult but sensible decisions I have had to make in my professional wrestling career; I have asked for my WWE release,” a portion of his statement read. “Since I was a child, all I wanted to do was fight and all my life I have taken decisions and sacrifices to put myself in a position to fulfill that dream. There are 20 long years of experience and total dedication to my sport that I love and respect. I have traveled the world, met incredible people and fought for the incredible fans of the WWE Universe.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity they gave me, however, I realized that I am stuck in a place where I am not valued as an athlete or talent,” he continued. “I have worked hard and honestly for many years to polish my trade, I have been loyal, respectful, a team player, support and I have waited patiently for the opportunity to show the world everything I can do. Unfortunately, after all these years, that opportunity never came or I feel that it will ever come while I remain where I am.”