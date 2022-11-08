WWE Raw Fans Are Confused After Austin Theory's Failed Money in the Bank Cash In

WWE fans are definitely feeling confused over Austin Theory failing to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase for a shot at the United States Championship on WWE Monday Night Raw! Money in the Bank has reportedly been aiming to undergo some major changes under Triple H's reign as it will seemingly lose its place on the main Premium Live Event calendar, and the newest broadcast of Monday Night Raw is helping to further cement its lack of trajectory in the current landscape. Austin Theory has been teasing a potential cash in for quite some time after many failed attempts to do so before, but he finally got his chance in an unexpected way.

Following Seth Rollins issuing an open challenge for the United States Championship, Bobby Lashley ended up forcing his way to the ring to take on Seth Rollins. Seeing this opportunity, Theory had decided to cash in his opportunity for the United States Championship (instead of the Undisputed Championship as many had expected) and subsequently lost anyway due to a combination of Lashley interfering and Rollins getting a successful pin on Theory.

It's something fans didn't expect to see for Theory, and it's likely going to be a major change of perspective for the performer moving forward. Read on to see what WWE fans are saying about his failure to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!