WWE Raw Fans Are Confused After Austin Theory's Failed Money in the Bank Cash In
WWE fans are definitely feeling confused over Austin Theory failing to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase for a shot at the United States Championship on WWE Monday Night Raw! Money in the Bank has reportedly been aiming to undergo some major changes under Triple H's reign as it will seemingly lose its place on the main Premium Live Event calendar, and the newest broadcast of Monday Night Raw is helping to further cement its lack of trajectory in the current landscape. Austin Theory has been teasing a potential cash in for quite some time after many failed attempts to do so before, but he finally got his chance in an unexpected way.
Following Seth Rollins issuing an open challenge for the United States Championship, Bobby Lashley ended up forcing his way to the ring to take on Seth Rollins. Seeing this opportunity, Theory had decided to cash in his opportunity for the United States Championship (instead of the Undisputed Championship as many had expected) and subsequently lost anyway due to a combination of Lashley interfering and Rollins getting a successful pin on Theory.
Looks like @fightbobby wasn't done just yet!!!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/X7Tq8kC1ZJ— WWE (@WWE) November 8, 2022
It's something fans didn't expect to see for Theory, and it's likely going to be a major change of perspective for the performer moving forward. Read on to see what WWE fans are saying about his failure to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!
It's Been Downhill
It’s been downhill for Austin Theory since this happened 😂😭pic.twitter.com/PUVv1UrKhv— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) November 8, 2022
What Next?
Will next year’s MITB winner cash in on the Internet Title?— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) November 8, 2022
Freedom?
AUSTIN THEORY HAS FAILED HIS MITB CASH IN.
WE ARE FREEEEEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/R8Gz2osVHw— iBeast (@ibeastIess) November 8, 2022
It's a Wrap on Those Final Storylines
The Best Thing about Austin Theory Cash In & Nikki Cross throwing away the 24/7 Title is that it's Officially The end of everything Vince Mcmahon has put in Creatively. #WWERaw— Your Girl or Mother's Favorite (@Darealseanmoney) November 8, 2022
Does the MITB Matter Anymore?
If they wanted Theory to lose the briefcase, it would have been better if they did something similar to what happened with Otis. What they did today was a sovereign STUPIDITY and with this, they took away all prestige from the MITB briefcase #WWERaw— fútbol, Wrestling, y rock and roll! (@Fut_Wrest_Rock) November 8, 2022
A LOT Happened
So to recap:
1) Bobby Lashley destroys US Champion Seth Rollins
2) Austin Theory cashes in US, not Universal Champion
3) Lashley kills Theory and the ref, but match still goes on.
4) Half dead Rollins curb stomps and pins Theory. Theory fails at cashing in.
Oof. #WWERaw— The Sports Courier – TSC News (@SportsCourier) November 8, 2022
What a Wild Choice
If theory wanted a jobber title he could’ve just found the garbage bin with the title in it PLEASE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/jTYrQa0qrF— IINSPIRATION & EMMA STAN (@_IINSPIRATION_) November 8, 2022
How Quickly Things Change
This ain’t looking good for Theory at all . #WWERAW damn . Crazy how things can change pic.twitter.com/0qgUJ2nLU6— JSL (@JSLTV_) November 8, 2022
Most Stupid Thing?
Theory cashed in MITB for the US Championship open challenge, and failed his cash in, we've officially seen the most stupid thing in the history of Money in the Bank. #WWERaw— ryuudairenjaa (@ryuudairenjaa) November 8, 2022
Biggest Idiot?
He tried to do a cash-in on the United States Championship, Austin Theory is the biggest idiot in the history of WWE!😈 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/izxIBUEWyl— AJ's University of Nerds and Geeks!❤️⭐️️🌈🌻 (@AjBlueBayBelt) November 8, 2022