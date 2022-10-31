WWE Reportedly Considering Major Change For Money In The Bank

WWE has a new focus on its premium live events. Following the success that was WWE Clash at the Castle, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque noted that the company is hoping to add more international stadium shows to its calendar. As of this writing, WWE makes two trips to Saudi Arabia per year, and has also held big events in the United Kingdom and Australia. Those stadium shows are not limited to outside the United States either, as WWE has turned to larger venues for non-WrestleMania "big four" events like SummerSlam and Royal Rumble in recent years.

That said, change is a two-way street. As WWE shakes up its premium live event schedule, some long-running pay-per-views are left to the wayside. This began last week when reports surfaced that the WWE Hell in a Cell premium live event was considered "completely dead," as the company plans on using the match type when a feud warrants it rather than forcing cage bouts just because the calendar permits it. If new reports shine true, Hell in a Cell won't be the only gimmick show that hits the cutting room floor.

Speaking with GiveMeSport, wrestling insider WrestleVotes reported that WWE has considered scrapping the WWE Money In The Bank event in favor of putting the title shot ladder matches back at WrestleMania. The idea of running a Women's Money in the Bank match on one night of WrestleMania and the men's on the other is "alive" under Levesque's regime.

Before the match concept became an annual event, WWE held Money in the Bank ladder matches at the Showcase of the Immortals from 2005 until 2009. WWE Hall of Famer Edge won the first Money in the Bank contract at WWE WrestleMania 21 and went on to successfully cash in his title shot against John Cena 280 days later. Other stars like Rob Van Dam, Mr. Kennedy, CM Punk, and Jack Swagger (AEW's Jake Hager) would capture the briefcase at subsequent WrestleManias before the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view was born in 2010.

It's worth noting that up until weeks before this past summer's event, WWE Money In The Bank 2022 was scheduled to be held at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders with a 65,000 seat capacity. While WWE was unable to sell out a stadium for 2022's Money in the Bank, the internal belief that the event has that potential makes it less likely that the company would scrap it altogether.