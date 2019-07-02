Watch: NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits Debut on WWE Raw

The reigning NXT Tag Team Champions Montz Ford and Angelo Dawkins, better known as The Street Profits, made their main roster debut on Monday Night Raw this week with a backstage promo.
While the pair didn’t issue an outright challenge, they did say they “want the smoke” from other tag teams on the Raw roster.
The #StreetProfits are here for a VERY special sermon backstage on #Raw! @AngeloDawkins @MontezFordWWE pic.twitter.com/3naszvWhHj— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2019
The pair have been the tag team champions down in NXT since winning a four-way ladder match at NXT TakeOver: XXV for the vacated titles.
