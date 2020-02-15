WWE RAW: Seth Rollins Segment, Rusev TV Return Announced

This week’s WWE RAW show is starting to take shape as the company has announced a big tag team match featuring the television return of a star, as well as a “sermon” from Seth Rollins.

WWE sent out the release on Saturday, and it reveals that Rusev will be making his first television appearance in nearly a month to tag with Humberto Carrillo against Bobby Lashley and Angel Garza. It was recently reported that Rusev is at a bit of an impasse as it relates to his current contract and a possible new one, so WWE had removed him from television in the interim following his last televised match on January 20th.

Here’s the release for this week’s show: