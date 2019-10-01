Where’s Lana? Rusev Gives an Answer During WWE Raw

It’s been two weeks since “The Bulgarian Brute” Rusev returned to WWE television. But despite his multiple appearances, there’s been no sign of Rusev’s real-life wife Lana. After helping Seth Rollins from a two-on-one attack from Randy Orton and King Corbin, Rollins was approached backstage by Charly Caruso and asked flat-out what happened to his wife. Rusev simply stared off into space, refusing to address the question. He was then asked about his actions in the ring, which led to the big man issuing a challenge to Seth Rollins for a WWE Universal Championship match later in the night. He opened the challenge by saying he didn’t want to address his “problems at home” implying there might be issues in their storyline relationship.

The title match between Rollins and Rusev was confirmed minutes later. The champ was supposed to defend his title against Rey Mysterio, but the match had to be thrown out after Brock Lesnar ran down and attacked both Mysterio and his son Dominick at the beginning of the show.

Outside of television, Rusev announced over the weekend that he had officially received his American citizenship.

“It’s was a long road. 14 years in the making,” Rusev wrote in an Intstagram post on Friday. “So much hardship and obstacles along the way, but in the end who cares! I’m proud to be an American!”

The three-time United States Champion first appeared as a duo on WWE television back in 2014. However over the years WWE’s creative team has tried to push infidelity storylines between the two on multiple occasions, including one that infamously involved Dolph Ziggler and Summer Ray, another involving Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and yet another where Aiden English claimed Lana had an affair with him, which broke up Rusev Day as a tag team.

After failing to capture the SmackDown tag titles with Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania 35, Rusev and Lana both took a months-long hiatus from WWE programming. The absence got so long that fans began to worry that the two were on their way out of the company, which was only compounded by Rusev’s comments he made about his frustrations with WWE’s creative team during an interview with Lilian Garcia.

“I do all these things but nothing changes. I’m trying to catch Vince’s eye. We pitch, we talk and it never comes to anything,” he said on an episode of Chasing Glory.