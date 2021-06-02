WWE Releases More Top Talent Today

:heavy_multiplication_x:

In shocking news, it would seem that the WWE is releasing some major talent from their organization, with the likes of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Lana, and Santana Garrett being on the list of those professional wrestlers that will be let go from the company. We'll have more information for you as this major wrestling news continues to develop, but the loss of these heavy hitters is sure to have some serious ramifications on the world of wrestling not just within the WWE, but for numerous other companies around the globe.

World Wrestling Entertainment made it official via their Official Twitter Account, stating that they have "come to terms" on the releases of some of their biggest superstars, shocking fans that have followed many of these wrestlers throughout the years:

WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett. WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/8bAQIFgA1M pic.twitter.com/b77AeeLuDn — WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2021

Alesiter Black had this to say using his Official Twitter Account about his release from the WWE, thanking the organization for the time he had within the ranks of the biggest wrestling company in the world today:

Im gathering my thoughts as this was a complete left field for me as obviously we just started the dark father character but this was it, thank you so much WWE universe for allowing me to create and give you small bits of myself. — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) June 2, 2021

With the news having been released so soon, fans are just now beginning to wonder what the future might hold for some of these big-timers that have parted ways with World Wrestling Entertainment. All Elite Wrestling hasn't been shy, as the WWE's main competitor, about scooping up big names that have been released from their competition in the past, so there is definitely a possibility that many of these names could end up in the same company as the likes of Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, and some of the other heavy hitters of Tony Khan's organization. Needless to say, we'll be sure to keep wrestling fans updated on further developments.

What do you think of these insane releases within World Wrestling Entertainment?