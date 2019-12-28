Daniel Bryan to Face Bray Wyatt at WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt’s challenger for the Royal Rumble next month in Houston, Texas has been determined.

Daniel Bryan, The Miz, and King Corbin wrestled in a triple threat match in the main event of Friday night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX to determine the number one contender. Whether or not the match was going to happen as advertised was a major focus of the show all night.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Originally, the bout was going to open the show until Roman Reigns came out and attacked Corbin. Then, the story was whether or not Corbin could compete. The match was delayed, and after it looked like Miz and Bryan were going to have a singles match, Corbin decided to wrestle after all.

The match was a NO DQ contest and Dolph Ziggler came out late in the match and spuerkicked Bryan. Ziggler then pulled Corbin on top for the pinfall but Reigns emerged to break up the pin. He then took out both Corbin and Ziggler.

The match then pretty much turned into a singles contest between Bryan and Miz. In the end, Bryan won via the LaBell Lock when Miz tapped out. Wyatt then popped up on the screen from the Firefly Funhouse and asked if Bryan would be ready to “let him in” at the Rumble.