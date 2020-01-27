Santina Marella Returns in Women’s Royal Rumble Match, Gets Quickly Eliminated

Santina Marella, the female alter-ego of Santino Marella, made her surprise return on Sunday night as the 29th entrant in the Women’s Royal Rumble match. Marella made her way to the ring and quickly came face-to-face with Beth Phoenix, a woman Marella had issues with in the past. She tried to back down, only to be cornered by Natalya. She whipped out the Cobra sock and tried to use the move, but after that didn’t work she jumped over the top rope to eliminate herself. Marella famously (or infamously) won the “Miss WrestleMania” battle royal back at WrestleMania XXV.

The character written off television several months after that. Based on the reactions, fans weren’t happy to see Marella back.

