Soulja Boy Roasted by Wrestlers for Calling WWE Fake

Rapper Soulja Boy decided to take a shot at WWE seemingly out of nowhere on Sunday when he tweeted out "Rap game faker than WWE." As you might expect, this got responses from a number of current and past WWE stars. Randy Orton fired back with the harshest tweet by writing, "Fake? Dare this prick to step up. He dont like movies? Consider us actors that do stunts, without pads 200 days a year and don't b— when we get surgically repaired and come right back. Consider us 100 times tougher then anyone you've come across. Aint nuthin but a b— ass..."

Orton then mentioned how Bad Bunny, who has been popping up on Raw every week since the Royal Rumble, has managed to succeed in both worlds.

Ps @sanbenito would beat the f— outta you. Why? How? Because he’s seen our world. Respects it and knows what it takes and finds himself lucky to be a part of it. You wanna talk fake? Pawn that cheap ass chain and come work for it you one hit wonder ass mutha f—a https://t.co/zJPMmuqskr — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 2, 2021

Soulja tried to respond a couple of times, but "The Viper" kept hitting him right back.

‘Crank that’ came out in ‘07 you had a hell of a year. Serious $. Hats off to ya my dude. Here’s the thing tho... I like rap. I bump that s— all day whether it’s tunechi, meek, JZ...but you call what I do to survive, fake? F— that. Come to my world and say that. Dare ya https://t.co/P3qx5bu6ks — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 2, 2021

U spittin facts? Seems like all you spittin is the same mess you rap about. Nut. Clear your throat my dawg, and be there. Enough talk. Back it up. https://t.co/rN8JY5AX3q — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 2, 2021

A few other wrestlers also got involved:

Does the rap game take years off your life and leave you with countless injuries and debilitating pain? Oh well maybe just stick to super soaking hoes or whatever it is you did 15 years ago. https://t.co/iYIrSpN01t — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) March 2, 2021

Come to Florida and get in the ring with me. I’ll show you how fake wrestling is... I’ll even drive you to the hospital afterwards cause I’m a nice guy! 😀 https://t.co/EWGBTxgwoD — Gerald BRISCO 🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) March 2, 2021

But then Big E popped up to remind everyone about the bigger picture.