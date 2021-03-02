Soulja Boy Roasted by Wrestlers for Calling WWE Fake

By Connor Casey

Rapper Soulja Boy decided to take a shot at WWE seemingly out of nowhere on Sunday when he tweeted out "Rap game faker than WWE." As you might expect, this got responses from a number of current and past WWE stars. Randy Orton fired back with the harshest tweet by writing, "Fake? Dare this prick to step up. He dont like movies? Consider us actors that do stunts, without pads 200 days a year and don't b— when we get surgically repaired and come right back. Consider us 100 times tougher then anyone you've come across. Aint nuthin but a b— ass..."

Orton then mentioned how Bad Bunny, who has been popping up on Raw every week since the Royal Rumble, has managed to succeed in both worlds.

Soulja tried to respond a couple of times, but "The Viper" kept hitting him right back.

A few other wrestlers also got involved:

0comments

But then Big E popped up to remind everyone about the bigger picture.

Start the Conversation

of