WWE Accidentally Spoiled the NXT North American Championship Match Online

This week’s episode of NXT culminated in Keith Lee retaining the NXT North American Championship against both Dominik Dijakovic and Damian Priest. If you were watching the show as it aired the match went off without a hitch, but if you happened to check out WWE.com beforehand you would’ve accidentally been spoiled before the bell had even rang. WWE had accidentally uploaded the photo gallery from the episode before it had ended, which wound up showing Lee standing victorious after the match was over. Since the episode had been taped last week, WWE was able to get the result photos from the show up much faster than normal.

The accidentally is eerily similar to what happened late last year during the 2019 WWE Draft. While posting the lineup for which wrestlers were eligible for drafting on the first night, WWE accidentally spoiled the results by putting the wrestlers in the order which they would be picked. By the time the problem was fixed, several rounds had already passed.

WWE spoiled the results of Keith Lee/Dijakovic/Priest during the show by linking to a gallery that hadn’t been published yet showing Keith Lee standing victorious at the end. (Didn’t want to post before the match aired and get people pissed at me for spoiling it too 😂) pic.twitter.com/D9nNbqsytg — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 2, 2020

Lee’s triple threat match with Dijakovic and Priest was originally supposed to take place at Tampa Bay. But after WrestleMania 36 was bumped to the WWE Performance Center, the TakeOver event was scrapped altogether.