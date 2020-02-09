WWE Super ShowDown: Updated Card, Steel Cage Match Added

WWE Super ShowDown, the company’s next event in Saudi Arabia, is starting to take shape as the big card on February 27th gets closer.

Friday night’s SmackDown saw the feud between Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin continue, weeks after their falls count anywhere match at the Royal Rumble. That match originally seemed like it would be the final bout of the two men’s ongoing feud, but it turns out we’ll have at least one more match in the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WWE confirmed that Reigns and Corbin will face off in a steel cage match at Super ShowDown in just under three weeks time. That match would seem to be the finale of the feud which has seen everything from gimmick matches to dog food.

Corbin challenged Reigns to the match on SmackDown, with Reigns accepting if he was able to make it a steel cage match.

The updated WWE Super ShowDown card is as follows:

WWE Universal Championship

Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Bill Goldberg

Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Bill Goldberg WWE Championship Match

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Ricochet

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Ricochet WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships

The New Day (c) vs. John Morrison and The Miz

The New Day (c) vs. John Morrison and The Miz Steel Cage Match

Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin

ComicBook.com will have full coverage of WWE Super ShowDown on Thursday, February 27th.