Here’s How the WWE Superstars Felt About the Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff Hirings

WWE announced on Thursday that the Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff would be taking over as the executive directors for Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, respectively, in the near future.

“In their executive roles, Heyman and Bischoff will oversee the creative development of WWE‘s flagship programming and ensure integration across all platforms and lines of business,” the company stated in a press release. “The creation of these roles further establishes WWE’s ability to continuously reinvent its global brand while providing two distinct creative processes for its flagship shows.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While fan reaction on social media was a combination of shock and cautious optimism, WWE Superstars were (mostly) elated by the news that the minds behind ECW and Monday Night Wars era WCW were taking the creative reins.

The Bisch is back!! #teamwwe — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 27, 2019

“The real news here is the confirmation that [Conrad Thompson] is the wrestling Illuminati.

“Check your DMs [Paul Heyman],” EC3 wrote.

“Anything creative going on today, Wrestling Twitter?” Matt Hardy jokingly wrote.

Back in late May Heyman spoke about the possibility of returning to WWE’s creative team in an interview with ComicBook.com.

“I have interest in anything that serves the product and whether that’s performing with Brock Lesnar, or producing Brock Lesnar, or working with Ronda Rousey, or any of the new talents that are about to explode in 2019 and 2020,” Heyman said. “I serve at the pleasure of the WWE audience and so that every one knows I’m not just paying lip services with that statement. Please note, I didn’t give the politically correct, public relations statement of ‘I serve at the pleasure of the WWE Universe.’ I meant what I said, I serve at the behest and the pleasure of the WWE audience.

“Anything that I can do to deliver to them a better product, a more forward thinking presentation, a more innovative approach to what WWE and or sports entertainment should be in 2020, 2021, 2022 etc., moving forward, that’s what I’m interested in being involved in,” he added.