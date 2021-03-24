WWE Officially Moves ThunderDome to Tampa's Yuengling Center

✖

We knew that WWE's ThunderDome would be moving locations from Tampa's Tropicana Field, where they've been located since December, and previous reports suggested the new location would be Tampa's Yuengling Center, but that had not been confirmed. Now WWE has officially revealed their new location will in fact be the Yuengling Center, and things will kick off at the new location starting on April 12th (via Variety). The Yuengling Center is located at the University of South Florida campus, and this will be the third time the ThunderDome has moved locations since its inception.

“WWE takes great pride in providing our fans and network partners with cutting-edge production and one of the most interactive atmospheres in all of television every single week,” said Kevin Dunn, WWE executive producer and chief of global television production. “We look forward to the next iteration of the WWE ThunderDome at Yuengling Center as we continue to take the fan experience to a whole new level.”

“WWE has always been a highlight of our event mix and bringing this world-class residency to Yuengling Center only strengthens our relationship,” said Kevin Preast, executive vice president of event management at Vinik Sports Group. “Hosting WWE ThunderDome is another step towards a full return of hosting more events in the area.”

WWE debuted the ThunderDome model in Orlando's Amway Center last August and then moved to Tropicana Field. The reason they are moving at all is the upcoming baseball season, as Tropicana Field has already started converting the stadium back for baseball in areas they could.

While there will be fans in attendance at WrestleMania 37, that won't be the case in other events and weekly television until the latter half of the year. The ThunderDome has allowed fans to be included and involved in the television product thanks to large LED screens, and fans register to be included in the event.

As for WrestleMania, it is estimated that the show, which will be located at Raymond James Stadium, will be at about 38% capacity, and will be spread across two nights. The lineups are still coming together, but we have a few matches slated for each night already, including Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre, Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair, Roman Reigns vs Edge, and Asuka vs Rhea Ripley.

WrestleMania 37 will air on Peacock on April 10th and 11th.