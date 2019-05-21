Watch: Former WWE Superstar Tye Dillinger Booked for AEW’s Double or Nothing

Former WWE Superstar Tye Dillinger, now going by his old wrestling name of Shawn Spears, is heading to All Elite Wrestling.

The promotion released a video to Twitter on Tuesday night revealing that Dillinger would be competing in the 21-man Casino Battle Royale as part of the Double or Nothing free kickoff show, The Buy In. He was seen being dealt a card for match, and naturally he drew a 10 (of diamonds).

And the next entrant to draw his #CasinoBattleRoyale card is………. subscribe now to watch the Buy In Live https://t.co/jROCViJ2e1 pic.twitter.com/s4J0m7KLa3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 21, 2019

“Always bet on you,” he said, before a graphic cut to him being announced as a participant in the match.

The winner of the bout will be awarded a future shot at the AEW World Championship.

After an initial run in developmental and WWE’s version of ECW from 2006-09, Dillinger returned to the company in 2013 as part of the NXT roster. Over the next four years he’d go from no-name midcarder to fan-favorite babyface, but he wouldn’t find the same success on the main roster. After floundering on the SmackDown Live roster following his call-up in 2017, Dillinger requested his release via social media statement in February.

“Before rumors begin to spread, let me set things straight ahead of time: This evening, I requested my release from WWE,” his statement read. “In the past 5 and a half years with them, I have seen and done some wonderful things. Things that I am very proud of and will never forget. I have met and have worked with unquestionably, some of the greatest talent on this earth and the pleasure has been all mine. I feel at this time this decision, as extremely difficult as it was, is what is best for myself and WWE. I wish to continue to grow as a performer and offer those paying hard earned money to watch a show I’m performing on, a little more of myself.

“To the male and female locker rooms, coaches and producers, to the production/ring crew, all the way up to the very top of WWE and most of all the fans…I wish you all the very best and thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything,” he added.