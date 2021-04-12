Kevin Owens Gets Victory Over Sami Zayn at WWE WrestleMania 37

✖

Kevin Owens has bested Sami Zayn once again during their match at WrestleMania 37! If there are any two superstars who known each other well, it's Owens and Zayn. The two of them have been pretty involved with one another throughout their careers long before their time in the WWE, and at various points throughout their careers in the WWE thus far. This is the same with their time on WWE Friday Night SmackDown as Kevin Owens got himself involved in Zayn's documentary tirade in the recent weeks leading to WrestleMania 37.

With Zayn filming for his documentary in order to highlight the conspiracies going on in the WWE (after he had lost his Intercontinental Championship), things took another turn when he started to enlist the help of influencer and YouTube personality Logan Paul. This seemed to push Owens too far as he chose to step into the match to "stun" some sense into this current iteration of Sami Zayn.

As one would expect from a match between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, the two of them had some major back and forths but Owens put an end to the match with a well placed Stunner before giving one to Logan Paul as well when he tried to celebrate the win alongside Kevin Owens. But Owens definitely got a major crowd pleasing moment with Zayn's defeat and delivering a big stun to Logan Paul.

Night Two of WrestleMania 37 is now officially underway and you can currently stream the pay-per-view event with Peacock. The card for the night breaks down as such: