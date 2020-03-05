WWE’s Paige Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Former WWE Divas Champion and WWE Backstage analyst Paige had to undergo emergency surgery this week to have an ovarian cyst removied, according to her boyfriend Ronnie Radke. The musician broke the story via posting a photo of Paige from a hospital bed early Thursday morning. Radke’s band, Escape The Fate, had to cancel a show in Sacramento as a result, and while Paige didn’t comment on her surgery she did come to Radke’s defense over the cancellation, writing, “C’mon. Be better than this. He was attacked by so many selfish people that don’t have empathy also when it comes to his drummer. It’s not easy to replace him last minute. There’s a lot behind a live show. Celebs are human too. Give him a break.”

Paige missed this week’s episode of WWE Backstage, and no word yet on when she’ll return to the Fox Sports 1 show.

Sacramento, not only did my drummer fall completely ILL to food poisoning, @RealPaigeWWE had to have an emergency surgery to remove an ovarian cyst. So even if my drummer wasn’t sick I still would’ve canceled. so if you’re mad.. don’t buy another ticket to my show again pic.twitter.com/M3VYaleTJ7 — RonnieRadke (@RonnieRadke) March 5, 2020

She then posted an update, saying that she felt much better.

Just an update. I’m fine you guys! No more pain and healthy af! Haha just another small speed bump. I’m used to it. Haha so thankful for @RonnieRadke ❤️ pic.twitter.com/M8hVRSKlYV — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 5, 2020

The 27-year-old has been working in a non-competitive role for WWE ever since she suffered a career-ending neck injury in late 2017, first as SmackDown Live’s general manager and later as a manager for the Kabuki Warriors. In a recent interview with Lilian Garcia, she pushed to get her old authority figure role back.

“Honestly, I would like to get back on the road if I was general manager,” she said. “That’s something I really loved and enjoyed because it took me out of my comfort zone. I had a lot of verbiage to remember. Oh my God, I’m like, ‘ah, there’s so much crap here!’ But I really enjoyed that I would love to come back doing that kind of stuff, but if not, like, I’m really content just doing appearances here and there for them, going to England for them, or doing media stuff, or whatever they need me to do, and do the FOX show, WWE Backstage because it is fun.”

