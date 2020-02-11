Paige Wants Her Role as WWE SmackDown General Manager Back

Paige was one of the most well-liked authority figures back when she was SmackDown Live's general manager from April-December 2018. But unlike many other GM's who gamble their power during storylines, Paige was simply stripped of hers when The McMahon Family opted to do away with all of the authority positions on both the Raw and SmackDown brands. The former Divas Champion has since stepped into other roles, first as a manager for the Kabuki Warriors and now as a analyst on WWE Backstage. But in a new interview with Lilian Garcia on the Chasing Glory podcast, Paige admitted that she wants WWE to give her back her old job.

"Honestly, I would like to get back on the road if I was general manager," she said. "That's something I really loved and enjoyed because it took me out of my comfort zone. I had a lot of verbiage to remember. Oh my God, I'm like, 'ah, there's so much crap here!' But I really enjoyed that I would love to come back doing that kind of stuff, but if not, like, I'm really content just doing appearances here and there for them, going to England for them, or doing media stuff, or whatever they need me to do, and do the FOX show, WWE Backstage because it is fun."

In an interview with ComicBook in May 2019, Paige talked about how she learned about losing the GM spot and how Paul Heyman convinced her to work with Asuka and Kairi Sane.

I was sad, because I loved that role," she said about her time as SmackDown's GM. "I had such a good time with it and it pushed my boundaries a little bit because I had multiple promos in a day and I wasn't used to that. So it really helped me grow creatively and professionally. But I was excited about another role. I was like, 'Okay, no worries,' because I knew the WWE would take care of me. They always do.

"I pitched to manage Ronda Rousey, kind of like the Paul Heyman-Brock Lesnar thing," she continued. "And then also be with Asuka, because Asuka had trouble speaking on the mic sometimes. As much as she's an amazing athlete, an incredible wrestler, and I was like, 'I'll help her, give me the microphone, I'll talk for her.' And then Paul Heyman called me one day and said, 'We have a great role for you. You can be the next me with these two women.' I was like, 'Wow, what a crazy tag team, they're incredible.... Absolutely, I'll take it!'"

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!