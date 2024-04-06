WWE's Trick Williams Takes Down Carmelo Hayes in Thrilling Stand & Deliver Main Event

It was finally time for the main event of WWE NXT Stand & Deliver, and the spotlight was on the heated rivalry between Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. In NXT's longest-standing story, the former brothers-in-arms have become heated enemies over the past few months, and it was time for someone to emerge as the victor. The match was as heated as you would expect, and Hayes pulled out all the stops to take Williams down, including chair shots and low blows. There was even a second referee needed before the match came to a close. Ultimately though it was Williams standing tall as the winner, resulting in a well-earned moment for the fan favorite.

The bad blood between the two was evident from the very start of the match, with Hayes taunting Williams early on and Williams making Hayes pay for the insult. The match soon left the ring and entered the crowd, with Hayes knocking Williams to the floor and launching from the top of a barricade and attacking him. Hayes then happened upon Williams' family in the crowd and got in their face, and Williams attacked him and then threw him over the barricade toward the ring.

Both superstars made it back to the ring, where Hayes hit a fadeaway slam. Then Hayes removed some padding from the turnbuckle and ended up slamming Williams on top of the exposed steel. Williams came down on his ribs, and Hayes slammed Williams into the ring apron to capitalize. Hayes continued to target the hurt area, stomping on the ribs in the corner.

Williams got back in the swing of things, stringing together some offense on Hayes and turning around Nothing but Net into a neckbreaker before connecting with a big boot to the face. Hayes kicked out of the pin attempt and then kicked Williams into the commentary desk before jumping off the middle rope and colliding with Williams on the outside. Back in the ring, Hayes went at his former best friend and tried to get the pin, but Williams kicked out.

Hayes wasn't happy, and after the referee went down, Hayes chop-blocked Williams and did heavy damage to the back of Trick's knee. Then Hayes grabbed a chair, but Williams caught him before he could use it. Williams had the chair and slammed Hayes with it four times in the back, but the referee was back up and took it away from him. Hayes then hit a low blow on Williams without the referee seeing it, but Williams kicked out of the pin.

Hayes hit nothing but net and went for the cover, but Williams still kicked out. A new official was in the ring, but it didn't change anything. Hayes went to grab the chair but the referee pulled it away from him. Williams hit the Trick Knee and went for the pin, taking Hayes down and standing tall at Stand & Deliver. You can find the full results for Stand & Deliver below.

NXT Stand & Deliver Updated Results:

NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (C) def. Tony D'Angelo

NXT Women's Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (C) def. Lyra Valkyria

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin (C) def. Axiom and Nathan Frazer

NXT North American Championship Triple Threat Match: Oba Femi (C) def. Dijak and Josh Briggs

Trick Williams def. Carmelo Hayes

