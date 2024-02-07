WWE's Carmelo Hayes Reveals Why He Betrayed Trick Williams at NXT Vengeance Day

All eyes were on Carmelo Hayes after what he did to Trick WIlliams at WWE NXT Vengeance Day, but it took a bit for Hayes to actually address what happened. Hayes headed to the ring with his chair in hand right at the start of NXT, and the crowd let him know they were in Trick Williams' corner. The crowd booed Hayes loudly and started a host of chants that had to be muted. Hayes soaked it all in and smiled, but then left the ring without talking any longer. He eventually returned to the ring and addressed his actions, and he didn't hold back on his former best friend.

"The villain is only the villain when the hero is telling the story, but why is it no one wants to hear my side," Hayes asked the crowd. "Trick, I'm not jealous of your success. I allowed you to succeed. I wanted you to achieve the highest of highs in this business. I wanted you to make your parents proud. And just when you got close enough, I had to be the one to take it away from you, just to remind you of your place. Just to remind you what happens when you cross me. When you bite the hands that feed you."

"Because the truth of the matter is Trick you crossed me first. We had an agreement. You were going to go after the North American Championship, and I was going to go for the NXT Championship. But you let all these people get in your head and you started to believe your own hype. You believed that you and me were on the same level," Hayes said.

"No way. Trick you went behind my back. And you went after something that belonged to me, and at that very moment, I knew I had to do what I had to do," Hayes said. "So the million dollar question that everyone wants to know...did I attack Trick Williams? You're damn right I did. And I'd do it again if he crossed me."

Trick's music hit but no one came out, and Melo laughed. He trolled the audience and loved it. "Hey, Trick Williams ain't coming back. He's in the hospital next to Booker T chanting that stupid ass song," Hayes said. "Hey, I don't know why everybody was so surprised. I've been this way. I'm the coldest. I'm Melo."

"Trick and I are not the same," Hayes said. "You got so caught up in these headlines, that you pushed your own boy to the sideline. You and everyone else here need to know that on this brand, nothing gets past Carmelo Hayes. So Trick, you wanted to be like Melo so bad. You started wearing your glasses like Melo. Sliding on the mat like Melo. But at the end of the day, you're just a Trick."

"This was never a collaboration Trick. You were always my hype man. That's all it is, and that is all you'll ever be," Hayes said.

