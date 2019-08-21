XFL Reveals Team Names, Logos for 2020 Season

The XFL officially unveiled the team names and their respective logos for the upcoming 2020 season on Thursday.

The eight-team league will include the Dallas Renegades, the Houston Roughnecks, the Los Angeles Wildcats, the New York Guardians, the St. Louis Battlehawks, the Seattle Dragons, the Tampa Bay Vipers and the Washington D.C. Defenders.

Each team got its own video package and monologue to go along with their debuts. You can check out the scripts for all eight of them below.

The league will be run by Alpha Entertainment, a new company established by Vince McMahon. The WWE Chairman and CEO first announced the league’s revival back in January 2018, with a 10-week regular season planned for early 2020.

The league officially confirmed back in May that it had made television deals so that the first season of games will be split among ABC, FOX, ESPN, Fox Sports 1, ESPN 2 and Fox Sports 2. ESPN will host the championship game at the end of a two-week postseason.

“We are thrilled to partner with ESPN and FOX Sports, two innovative media companies with extensive experience in world-class football production that will undoubtedly help us reimagine football,” McMahon said when the broadcast deals were announced. “The XFL broadcast schedule provides us with incredible reach and makes it easy for fans to watch our games consistently every weekend.”

The coaches for each team has also been announced over the past few months. A few big names include former University of Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops (Dallas), former NFL quarterback Jim Zorn (Seattle) and former Chicago Bears head coach Marc Trestman (Tampa Bay).

The first XFL draft will take place in October, while training camp for each team will begin in November.