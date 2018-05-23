First Look At 'How To Train Your Dragon 3' Revealed

(Photo: Dreamworks Animation)

The first look at How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World has been revealed.

Photos from How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World popped up at the Licensing Expo underway this week, offering looks at characters both new and returning. This comes after the first official look at the film was exclusively previewed at CinemaCon in Las Vegas back in April.

Check out the photos from How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World in the tweet below.

"As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless’ discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away," the synopsis for How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World reads. "When danger mounts at home and Hiccup’s reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind."

The footage for How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World at CinemaCon revealed that Toothless will meet a female Nightfury dragon and the two creatures will develop and flirtatious and romantic relationship. When things start looking a bit too happy in the end, though, the humans have to step up to the plate and protect the dragons. A new villainous group will be appearing in the film and hunt the dragons.

Directed by Dean Deblois and starring the voices of Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler, Cate Blanchett, Craig Ferguson and Jonah Hill, How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is set to hit theaters on March 1, 2019.