AEW's Kenny Omega Reveals Major Match for Double or Nothing on Dynamite

AEW teased a big announcement from Kenny Omega during tonight's Dynamite, and Omega certainly delivered. As Omega reminded everyone last week before he was viciously attacked by his former friends, he is also one of AEW's EVPs. Tonight he put that power to work from the hospital, as he is still recovering from the Bucks' attack. Omega revealed that The Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry would be facing FTR and two mystery partners in an Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing, throwing all rules out the window.

Omega started out the announcement by saying, "Here I am at the ER. It's hard not to take what you did to me personally. So I feel like I have to thank you Matthew, for reminding me that what you did wasn't personal, it was business. As an EVP, I guess that would mean I have business too before I get this taken care of."

"And it got me thinking. May 26th marks the five-year anniversary of where it all started, Double or Nothing. And I figured since you guys like to stroll down to the beat of your own drum," Omega said. "Since you like to make up your own rules, why not throw the rule book out the window?"

"Anarchy in the Arena. No rules. The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry against Team AEW. Two names off the top of my head. The greatest Tag Team in AEW history," Omega said. "Possibly the greatest Tag Team in professional wrestling history, and two guys that had the courage to stand up to you, FTR. As for the other two, eh, I'm really new to this matchmaking thing, but something tells me that on a first come first serve basis, they'll reveal themselves to you later tonight, sooner than you might think."

Before the attack last week, Omega revealed he had contemplated retirement due to his health struggles, but he decided that he's not done with wrestling just yet. "So I made a promise to myself, and I'm making a promise to each and every one of you. This isn't over until I exhaust every option. If there's a 10 percent chance, a 5 percent chance, a 1 percent chance. Bag or no bag, you guys aren't done with Kenny Omega yet. I made a mission statement to change the world, and that brings me to the second piece of business," Omega said.

"While I'm talking about colostomy bags, why don't I talk about two pieces of s*** too. You're embarrassing yourselves even more than you have in the past. You are EVPs, but what you forget is that there is one other EVP. So as far as I'm concerned, until someone says otherwise, part of the power in this company belongs to the best bout machine," Omega said.

