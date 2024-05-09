Mayfair Witches Star Teases "Bigger" Season 2

Interview With the Vampire returns on Sunday, but the vampires aren't the only of Anne Rice's creations that fans are eager to see return to AMC. Fans of Mayfair Witches are eager to find out what's next for Rowan now that she's taken her place as the designee and given birth — and presumably seen Lasher reborn in the process. And while it will be a bit before Mayfair Witches returns to screens, according to series star Alexandra Daddario, there's "really cool stuff" to look forward to in Season 2.

"Now that Rowan knows who she is, what does that mean for her?" Daddario told TVLine. "So, she gets to do all this cool, crazy stuff."

Daddario also said that the second season is "pretty continuous" with Season 1 and that the series, which has wrapped filming in New Orleans, will also be headed to Ireland.

"We get to have some Irish backdrops," she said. "So, we'll see how that changes the flavor of the show."

What Do We Know About Season 2 of Mayfair Witches?

Season 2 of Mayfair Witches will see some new faces join the cast. It was previously announced that Ben Feldman had joined the cast as Sam "Lark" Larkin, CEO of a genetics startup and Rowan's ex-boyfriend. Thora Birch, Ted Levine, and Alyssa Jirrels are also joining the cast in Season 2 as Gifford Mayfair, Julien Mayfair, and Moira Mayfair respectively. The series also stars Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, and Harry Hamlin in addition to Daddario.

AMC has also teased that Season 2 will see a shift in the hierarchy of witches in the Mayfair story. The network took to social media earlier this year to tease that "Rowan is no longer the only key witch in the Mayfair story." As fans of Anne Rice's novels know, in the second book of the Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy, Lasher, another Mayfair witch — Mona Mayfair — ends up playing a major role. It's unclear if that is the direction AMC is going with the series, though with the addition of Jirrels' Moira, anything is possible.

AMC's Immortal Universe Is Expanding

In addition to Season 2 of Interview With the Vampire, which returns on Sunday, May 12th, and Season 2 of Mayfair Witches, the network has also previously confirmed that they are developing a possible third series in their Immortal Universe based on Rice's works. The series, which is being written and produced by John Lee Hancock, would be centered around the fictional organization known as the Talamasca. The organization is featured prominently in AMC's Mayfair Witches and also plays a significant role in Rice's books. Members of the Talamasca are agents who investigate and monitor supernatural beings.

"The enthusiastic critical and fan reception to Interview and Mayfair is a great sign of what is yet to come in this immersive universe based on the works of Anne Rice," Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios of AMC Networks said in a statement when the series was first announced last year. "We're excited to be in active development of the next installment in this growing franchise, written and to be showrun by the incomparable John Lee Hancock. The Talamasca is one of the most intriguing elements of Rice's works and a connective thread through so many of her stories, the standalone and crossover potential for this third series is immense."