PETA Wants Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles To Eat Vegan Pizza

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have always been synonymous with Pizza, but PETA would like for the lovable group to make one slight change to their longtime favorite food.

Nickelodeon is launching a new TMNT series called Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and PETA has written a letter to the network asking that the Turtles switch to vegan pizza when they make their grand return.

"Modern kids are embracing vegan food, so why shouldn't modern Ninja Turtles?" asks PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange. "Vegan pizza is popular, and it's healthier and far kinder to animals than old-fashioned dairy cheese pizza. PETA thinks that's something the 'Heroes in a Half Shell' would support."

PETA supports that argument with statistics that show how much momentum vegan options have gained, especially at college campuses.

"Check this out: Generation Z already scarfs down 57 percent more tofu and chugs 550 percent more nondairy milk than millennials do. Meanwhile, 70 percent of U.S. college campuses offer daily vegan options—that's an awesome 42 percent jump from just four years ago—and one in five even have an all-vegan dining station. Twenty-six percent of all consumers say that they've cut back on eating meat in the last 12 months, and 58 percent of adults drink nondairy milk."

While we don't expect the Turtles to change their diet completely, who knows, maybe Raphael will decide to switch things up a bit next time he orders delivery.

You can read the full letter below.