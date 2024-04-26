Moon Knight Season 2: Costume Designer Addresses Fan Hopes

Moon Knight's costume designer addressed the fan speculation around a Season 2. ScreenRant interviewed Meghan Kaserlik about the Marvel Studios series as the Steelbook has released in stores. Fans from all over immediately freaked out when the discs dropped because they say Moon Knight: The Complete First Season instead of "The Complete Series." That created a little room for people to dream. But, if there is a plan for another season of Moon Knight, the costume designer hasn't heard anything about it. Kasperik said, "No, people have been asking me and maybe that's why, because of 'The Complete First Season' of the Blu-Ray, but no, I've heard nothing. I've heard nothing about it."

The conversation would then turn to what looks the costume designer would try to pull into another appearance from Oscar Isaac's MCU hero. There's a lot to choose from, (most of it vey very pale and luminous) but Kasperik thinks it would have to come down to the story they're trying to tell. Whether it's in a movie or another season on Disney+.

"I think it all depends on what the story would be," the costume designer pondered. "Because so many times when shows say that they're only doing one season or whatnot, then they come back, something about the story changes so much or a new character is incorporated that is not maybe necessarily thought of. Listen, if they do a season 2, I am on board. I loved it so much, but I haven't gotten any phone calls."

What's Going On With Moon Knight Season 2?

(Photo: Marvel)

All the way back in 2022, Moon Knight premiered on Disney+. Since then, we haven't had a ton of updates about Oscar Isaac's vigilante. ComicBook.com sat down with him back then. The star confirmed that there had been some conversations with Marvel Studios about when he'd appear next in the MCU.

"There have been some specific conversations," Isaac shared with ComicBook.com. "They were pleasant. The spilling of the details it that there's no details. We don't know [if there will be a second season], but we're talking about it."

"Truthfully, it's about the story. Is there a story worth telling? Is it interesting? Will I feel embarrassed about it when it comes out? So it's just about, is there something worth pouring everything you have into," Isaac added. "And with Moon Knight, that was very much about that. It's creating a structure so that every morning when the alarm went off, I couldn't wait to get to the set because I wanted to try something different."

Maybe Moon Knight In Midnight Suns?

Of course, a whole bunch of fans would love nothing more than Isaac's hero to join The Midnight Suns. A supernatural team of heroes that fight against more "horror-themed" threats. A recent convention appearance saw Isaac state his desire to have Moon Knight appear as a member of the Midnight Suns. He's been beating this drum for a while now!

"I thought there was an interesting opportunity with Midnight Suns," Isaac told the crowd at Middle East Film and and Comic Con. "There's such interesting characters in there, and now that we've set the groundwork with learning who Marc, Steven, Jake are, it could be an interesting opportunity to see him as part of a team and what that dynamic would be. So I think that would be exciting, I think for me, I definitely hope there's some room to explore that possibility."

Where do you think we'll see Moon Knight again? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!