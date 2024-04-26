Them Creator Little Marvin Teases Plans for Future Seasons

Amazon's Them creator Little Marvin reveals if there are ideas for the horror anthology series to continue after Season 2.

Amazon Prime Video's Them features nightmarish horror stories that mix the supernatural with real-life social and racial issues. With each season of the series acting as its own anthology storyline (a la American Horror Story), Them is a concept that has no shortage of content that could carry it for many seasons to come.

No one knows the potential for Them to run for many seasons better than show creator Little Marvin. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Little Marvin teased that when it comes to the future of Them he "a thousand percent," has plans, and hopes Amazon "is listening."

Them was ordered for two seasons on Prime Video, meaning that this would be a pivotal time for the show to be renewed or canceled.

The first season of Them quickly became a breakout hit, generating massive buzz on social media. It turned out to be a double-edged sword: Them got a fair amount of backlash for being too scary in its occult depiction of racial tensions bubbling over into violence.

Season 1 was titled Them: Covenant and was set in 1950s Los Angeles, California. The Emory family was the first black family to move into the neighborhood of Compton (irony), sparking racial tensions among bigoted neighbors – while supernatural forces inside the Emory home pushed the family to the brink of evil and insanity.

Deborah Ayorinde starred in Them: Covenant as Livia "Lucky" Emory. Ayorinde is returning for Season 2, titled Them: The Scare, playing the lead role of Detective Dawn Reeve.

Them: The Scare – Cast & Story Explained

Them: The Scare will once again be set in Los Angeles, this time in the year of 1991 (a year before the infamous LA Riots). The story centers on LAPD Homicide Detective Dawn Reeve, "who is assigned to a new case: the gruesome murder of a foster home mother that has left even the most hardened detectives shaken. Navigating a tumultuous time in Los Angeles, a city on the razor's edge of chaos, Dawn is determined to stop the killer. But as she draws closer to the truth, something ominous and malevolent grips her and her family..."

Them: The Scare will star Deborah Ayorinde (Riches, Harriet) as "Detective Dawn Reeve," Pam Grier (Foxy Brown, Bones, Ghost of Mars, Jackie Brown) as "Athena," Grammy-nominated musician and actor Luke James (The Chi, Insecure) as "Edmund Gaines." Rounding out the cast are Joshua J. Williams (Cloak & Dagger, Mudbound), Jeremy Bobb (The Continental, God's Country), Wayne Knight (Seinfeld, Narcos), Carlito Olivero (This Is Me... Now, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions), Charles Brice (Homeland, The Blacklist, Watchmen), and Iman Shumpert (The Chi).

Them: The Scare is a co-production of Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios. Series creator Little Marvin serves as showrunner and executive producer with Miri Yoon and Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment and Steve Prinz.

Them: The Scare is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.