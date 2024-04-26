Yellowstone: Luke Grimes Speaks on Kevin Costner

Yellowstone star Luke Grimes commented on Kevin Costner's departure from the hit Paramount Network series. The Independent spoke to the Kayce Dutton actor and Yellowstone had to be a big topic of conversation. Grimes characterized whatever happened with Costner and the show as "unfortunate." In the same token, the actor pointed toward the incoming Horizon: An American Saga as one source of his absence for the second part of the fifth season. As Taylor Sheridan's mega-hit TV show speeds towards its conclusion, some fans are holding out hope for an 11th hour appearance from Costner. While that's technically not impossible, the viewers are just going to have to wait and see.

"Whatever happened there is unfortunate if it's changed anything about how the show was going to unfold," Grimes told the publication. "I know, [Costner] got busy with his movies that were like passion projects. At a certain point, you gotta do what you gotta do, man; you gotta do what you love."

Costner Wants To Return To Yellowstone

(Photo: Paramount Network)

If it was up to Costner, he would love to return to Yellowstone and finish what he and Sheridan started. Entertainment Tonight managed to grab a hold of the John Dutton actor as CinemaCon was going on. Costner is prepping for Horizon: An American Saga. But, he knows the fans want him back for Season 5 of Yellowstone. He's always down for a return. However, nothing is a slam dunk at this point.

"I'd like to be able to do it but we haven't been able to," Costner said when the questions about a return surfaced. "I thought I was going to make seven [seasons] but right now we're at five. So how it works out — I hope it does — but they've got a lot of different shows going on. Maybe it will. Maybe this will circle back to me. If it does and I feel really comfortable with [it], I'd love to do it."

Season 5 Part 2 Is Setting Up A Wild Ride

Meanwhile, alongside all of that drama, Season 5 of Yellowstone is reaching that conclusion. Kelly Reilly spoke to Radio Times about how excited she is for people to see these last episodes. The actress told viewers to prepare themselves physically and emotionally for what's coming. Yellowstone is no stranger to explosive reveals and these final episodes should be no different in that regard.

"Gosh, I'm really looking forward to them [the fans] having them [the last episodes]," Reilly explained. "We can only shoot this show in the summer because when winter comes in Montana from November through till May, it's snowing – and shooting this show in the snow with horses, it's just not possible. So we have one window and last year we lost it because of the actors' strike. So I'm looking forward to them having the show back. I look forward to giving them their show back and look forward to ending it."

