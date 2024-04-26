Does Knuckles Have a Post-Credit Scene?

The Knuckles series is now available to stream on Paramount+, and fans are no doubt wondering if they should stick around until the final credits roll on the show's sixth episode. After all, both Sonic the Hedgehog movies featured post-credit scenes, and each of them set up major things for the next entry in the series. We can confirm that the show does have a scene that happens midway through the credits of the final episode. However, this extra scene does not set up the next appearances for Knuckles and Wade, instead just offering a bit more dialogue between the two following the show's climax.

What Happens in the Knuckles Post-Credit Scene?

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD. The final episode of Knuckles ends with Knuckles and Wade defeating The Buyer, a former employee of Doctor Robotnik, just after Wade successfully wins the bowling tournament against his father, "Pistol" Pete Whipple. As Knuckles and Wade jump into the air to connect for a high-five, the credits begin to roll. In a mid-credit scene, Knuckles and Wade can be seen driving out of Reno, on the motorcycle Wade took from his former bowling partner, Jack Sinclair. Wade reveals that he's created a road trip playlist, just as he used to do with his father when he was a kid.

The new playlist is titled "Knuckles and Wade: Warrior Jammers." The first (and only) track that we get to hear on the playlist is "The Warrior" by Scandal, featuring Patty Smyth. The track serves as the theme song for Knuckles, but this marks the first time Knuckles actually gets to hear it for himself. The echidna, who starts out the series as "not a music guy," declares the song "his jam," as the two drive off into the sunset.

Where Will Knuckles and Wade Show Up Next?

At this time, we know for a fact that Knuckles will return in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, where Idris Elba will reprise his role. Interestingly enough, Adam Pally has not been announced for the movie's cast just yet. Sonic 3 doesn't come out until December 20th, so there's plenty of time for Paramount to make an announcement about Wade's return. It's hard to imagine he won't be back in some capacity, given both his friendship with Knuckles and his status as the deputy sheriff of Green Hills.

There have been some hints that there could be a second season of Knuckles, but nothing has been announced at this time. The show's first season wrapped up all of its loose ends pretty nicely, so if this is all fans get, that won't be too big of a loss with Knuckles (and hopefully Wade) continuing to play key roles in the Sonic movies.

