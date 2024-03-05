Chainsaw Man Reveals Asa's Impressive Power Boost

Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation will return with the upcoming feature-length film, Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze Arc. Thanks to the popularity of the MAPPA production, we might see quite a bit more of Denji on the silver and small screens, especially if the anime adaptation wants to catch up to the manga anytime soon. In the latest chapter, the co-protagonist of the series, Asa Mitaka, has shown how her War Devil powers have grown by leaps and bounds thanks to current events.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man, Chapter 157, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory. When last we left Denji, he had been captured by the government thanks to breaking his promise of never transforming into the Chainsaw Man again. Now locked inside a supermax prison for Devils, the bloody protagonist is being dissected while he is still breathing to unlock his secrets and potentially add the Chainsaw Devil's powers to the Japanese government. Luckily, Denji might not be held captive for long as not only has Asa the War Devil appeared to spring him free, but Famine of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse as well.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The War Devil Gots A Glow-Up

In this latest story arc, Famine revealed that she is looking to amplify the powers of both the Chainsaw and War Devils. To do this, the world needs to become more scared of both the concepts that inspire the devils, and the devils themselves. While Asa has been able to create powerful weapons by touching them, the recent upgrade caused by more people fearing war now allows the War Devil to create weapons out of thin air.

Famine, who is looking to save the world from the Death Devil, breaks down how Mitaka can now perform some serious feats of strength, "You were right. You can turn things into weapons without touching them now. Your power's been enhanced by the growing fears of war." Even with Asa's newfound power, the Horseman still considers herself to be the "Trump Card" of the duo as they try unsuccessfully to make their way to Denji with as little resistance as possible.

What do you think of the War Devil's big upgrade? Do you think she could take Denji in a fight at this point? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.

Be sure to check out CBS Sports for everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVII including predictions, analysis, betting lines, and more!