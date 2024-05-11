Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture Part 2 Trailer, Poster Released

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture is gearing up for Part 2 of the new anime event to hit theaters across Japan, and now fans have gotten the first look at what this next phase will look like with the first trailer and poster! Following the 15th anniversary for the Code Geass franchise some time ago, Sunrise announced their intention to continue the franchise with new entries and projects that would take the anime in a whole new direction. The first of these efforts is a brand new four part event hitting theaters across Japan before streaming around the rest of the world.

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture released across theaters in Japan this past weekend with part one of four planned parts scheduled to release this year picking up from where the original anime left off. With the first part now out, Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture has released the first look at Part 2 ahead of its launch in theaters on June 10th. This includes a brand new trailer that you can check out in the video above, and the first poster for Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture Part 2 below.

What Is Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture?

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture (which actually had its title changed ahead of its debut) will be directed by Yoshimitsu Ohashi with Noboru Kimura writing the scripts for Sunrise. Takahiro Kimura will be designing the characters together with Shuichi Shimamura based on CLAMP's original designs, and Kenji Kawai will be composing the music. Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture is a planned four part event with the first part now in theaters overseas, Part 2 releasing on June 10th, Part 3 scheduled to release on July 5th, and the fourth and final part hitting on August 2nd.

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture will be broken up into a 12 episodes series planned to start streaming with international territories on Disney+, Star, and Hulu sometime later this June, but a concrete release date or schedule has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. The voice cast for the series includes the likes of Kohei Amasaki as Rozé, Makoto Furukawa as Ash, Reina Ueda as Sakuya, Kana Ichinose as Chalice, Hiroki Yasumoto as Noland, Nao Toyama as Catherine, Yumi Uchiyama as Nala, Daisuke Hirakawa as Stanley, Yasuyuki Kase as Walter, Masaaki Mizunaka as Divock, Hiroyuki Yoshino as Kristoff, Ryota Ohsaka as Heath, Soma Saito as Arnold, Hirofumi Nojima as Greed, and Yuki Ono as Gran.

If you wanted to check out the original Code Geass anime for yourself, you can check it out with Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Pluto TV.