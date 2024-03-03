Chainsaw Man Theory Suggests Reze's Return Is Imminent

Chainsaw Man loves to keep fans guessing. Since the series began, creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has been crafting the art of cliffhangers. From deaths to reunions, the manga has done it all, and now a new teaser is plaguing fans. Chainsaw Man just promised war is ready to breakout in Denji's name, and a new theory suggests its herald might be the Bomb Devil herself.

Yes, that is right. If a new theory checks out, then Chainsaw Man may have Raze back in pocket. After all, the most recent chapter of Chainsaw Man teases a war on the brink, and fans believe the the manga is trying to pull a fast one over Reze lovers.

If you are caught up with the manga, you will know what's up. The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man ends with Denji in the Tokyo Devils Detention Center, and he's being dismembered by the state. He is too dangerous to let live in their view, and it is there an executive states a war would be needed to compromise the prison. As this is being said, the manga shows an image of what appears to be a girl in sneakers standing outside the jail, and new theories suggest the girl is Reze.

Given all the talk of war, many simply assumed the girl was Asa. The girl is contracted with Yoru, the War Devil, after all. However, some things aren't adding up. Asa has a very particular fashion sense, and she wears longer socks than what we see in this cliffhanger. Plus, Asa tends to wear skirts or outfits that cover her knees which isn't seen in this manga teaser. From the shoes to the socks seen, fans are thinking Reze might be the girl planning war, and that could be become of her loyalty to a horseman.

We know Yoru has big plans for Denji that require him to be alive. If the War Devil was going to team up with anyone, the Bomb Devil would be a solid choice. We know the other culled Hybrid Devils from Chainsaw Man part one have come back to life, so there is nothing keeping Reze at bay. She may be the one saddled with saving Denji in Yoru's name. Or like we've seen before, Fami (i.e. Famine) may have recruited Reze to protect Denji for their own plans.

For now, we will have to see how this cliffhanger pans out in Chainsaw Man. If you are not caught up with the manga, the series can be read over on Manga Plus. So for more details on Fujimoto's hit, you can read the official synopsis of Chainsaw Man below:

"Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the Chainsaw Devil Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the "Chainsaw Man": the owner of the Devil's heart."

